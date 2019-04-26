|
Wayne "T-Blue" Jules Orgeron, 68, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sunday April 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time Tuesday April 30, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home, with burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
T-Blue is survived by his sister, Susan Agatha; and godchild, Jill Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond "Blue" Orgeron and Rosie Plaisance Orgeron; and sister, Ramona Orgeron.
T-Blue was an avid cattleman.
Samart-Mothe Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019