Wayne Landry, 69, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



Visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 8, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Vacherie, La.



He is survived by his wife Cynthia Landry; son, Brooks Landry, (wife) Ellen; daughter, Darnell Hidalgo, (husband) Scott; mother-in-law, Gloria Ockmond; brother, Melvin Landry; sister, Patty Landry; and grandchildren, Bailey Landry, Noah Landry, Bethany Landry, Brooklen Landry, Dax Hidalgo, and Dallas Hidalgo.



He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis W. Landry; mother, Milda Schaubhut; four grandparents, Dennis L. Landry, Josephine M. Landry, Orphe J. Percle, and Corrine N. Percle; and sister, Betty L. Benoit.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





