|
|
Wayne Louis Zeringue, 66, a native of St. James, LA and resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, on Nov. 27, 2019.
A visitation was held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux. Pallbearers for service were Ryan Zeringue, Evan Zeringue, Brett Hart, Thomas Zeringue, Ronald Zeringue, Randy Benoit, Tommy Profito and Mike Guidroz.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Becnel Zeringue; son, Ryan Zeringue and wife Jenny; daughter, Lindsay Hart and husband Brett; brothers, Thomas Zeringue and wife Jo Ann, and Ronald Zeringue and wife Cindy; sister, Patricia Zeringue Rochford; and grandchildren, Evan Zeringue, Ava Grace and Aidan Hart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallis J. Zeringue Jr. and Vivian Keller Zeringue.
Wayne was a parishioner, Eucharistic minister and lector of St. Genevieve Catholic Church for 45 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 25 years. He lived his life for his family and his church and both will miss him dearly.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019