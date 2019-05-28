|
Funeral services honoring the life of Wayne Michael Carlos will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ibert's Mortuary in Franklin. Following the service he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum with Military Honors. Brother Blaise Smith will conduct the services.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Ibert's Mortuary and visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday, May 31 at the mortuary.
A resident of Franklin for over 40 years, Wayne was born in Houma on Monday, January 17, 1949, and passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City. He was the oldest of three sons born to Norris and Lois Carlos.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having honorably served in the Vietnam War. Following his service to his country, Wayne went to work in the oil field, having worked for Chevron for nearly 20 years as a production operator.
Wayne was a loving husband to his late wife of 40 years, a wonderful father to his children, the proudest grandfather you could ever meet and an amazing handyman who could fix just about anything. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, going to the camp, spending time with family and watching his grandchildren play. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include two daughters, Carla Carlos, and Jenny Robin and her companion, Mark Robin; stepson Michael LeBlanc and his companion Missy Breaux; nine grandchildren, Seth Cole, Kirsten Glynn, Kati LeBlanc, Colyn Carlos, Caden Carlos, Madalyn Robin, Jazlyn Robin, Brinden Robin, and Zaidyn Robin; two great-grandsons, Kasen Glynn and Asher Cole; his brother, Craig Carlos and his wife, Penny; his sister-in-law, Sherryl Carlos; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Deborah "Debbie" Billiot Carlos; his parents, Norris Carlos and Lois Pitre Carlos; his brother, Barry Carlos; and nephew, David Carlos.
Serving as pallbearers will be Colyn Carlos, Craig Carlos, Lee "Poppy" Charles, Fred Landry, Kevin Carlos, and Mark Robin.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Grace Home Health, Franklin Foundation Hospital, and Teche Regional Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care given.
Arrangements by Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main St., Franklin.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019