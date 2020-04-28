|
Wayne Patrick Cortez, 73, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.
He is survived by his siblings, Bruce Cortez, Barry Cortez, Kathleen Cortez, Melinda Martinez, Jerry Cortez and Mitzi Cortez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Duet; sister, Monica Granier; and parents, Cleveland Cortez and Eva Kraemer Cortez.
He loved working as a caregiver to special needs children as well as drawing and reading, especially the Bible.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020