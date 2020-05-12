Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Duplantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Paul Duplantis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Paul Duplantis Obituary
Wayne Paul Duplantis, a native of Buras and longtime resident of Montegut, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 72, surrounded by his loving family.

As per Wayne's request, there will be no services.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Billie D. Lee; sons, David W. Duplantis and Ronny Duplantis; stepsons, Tony Lee (Sheri), Lance Lee (Dee); stepdaughter, Angela Lee (Daniel Bourg); brothers, Jesse Duplantis (Cathy) and Mark Duplantis (Helen); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Velma Agnes Esta Duplantis and Paul Albert Duplantis; daughter, Michelle Duplantis; and sister, Debra White Guillote.

Wayne was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was a former Shriner and a Free Mason. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles, playing music, wood working, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, brother, friend, partner, and pawpaw.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -