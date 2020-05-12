|
Wayne Paul Duplantis, a native of Buras and longtime resident of Montegut, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 72, surrounded by his loving family.
As per Wayne's request, there will be no services.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Billie D. Lee; sons, David W. Duplantis and Ronny Duplantis; stepsons, Tony Lee (Sheri), Lance Lee (Dee); stepdaughter, Angela Lee (Daniel Bourg); brothers, Jesse Duplantis (Cathy) and Mark Duplantis (Helen); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Velma Agnes Esta Duplantis and Paul Albert Duplantis; daughter, Michelle Duplantis; and sister, Debra White Guillote.
Wayne was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was a former Shriner and a Free Mason. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles, playing music, wood working, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, brother, friend, partner, and pawpaw.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
