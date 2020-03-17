|
|
Wayne Philip Morvant Sr., born on January 10, 1949, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 71.
Due to CDC regulations and the safety of our guests, funeral services will be private. A memorial reception will be held at Shirell Clement's Residence at 1843 Highway 20 in Schriever, on Thursday, March 19, at 3 p.m.
He is survived by his loving children, Shirell Clement (Kim), Dorell Louviere (Darren), Jade Hoover (Frank), Tabitha Morvant, and Wayne Morvant Jr.; four step-children; 11 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shelia Rodrigue (Jay) and Paul Morvant (Faye).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eves and Dolia Morvant; and siblings, Audrey Percle and Noble Morvant.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, which included fishing and hunting. He was known for his hard work ethic and helping others. He was the type that never met a stranger and he loved his friends and family with all his heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but he will live on in everyone's hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in his name.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020