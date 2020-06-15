Wayne Thomas Redden
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Thomas Redden, age 77, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 1 a.m. He was a native of Houma and a resident of the community of Dularge, in Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Monday, June 15, beginning at 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. In honor of COVID safety for our seniors and those with compromised immune systems, we ask that the first hour be reserved for those over 65 years in age.

Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Eloi Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery after the 11:30 a.m. Mass.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 56 years, Yvonne Marie Duplantis Redden; daughters, Kayla R. Marcel and husband, Daniel, Rebecca R. LeBlanc and husband, Brian, and Patrice R. Sandstrom and husband, Brian; sisters, Judith R. Thibodaux and husband, Henry, Nancy R. Kozak and husband, Michael "Mike", Christine R. Bergeron and husband, Thomas "Tommy", and Aimee R. Bourg and husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Jacob, Adrian and wife, Chelsea, and Zachary Redden (and fiancé, Reva Levron), Mark Darby, and Sloane Kaye Petersen; and great-grandchildren, Emmalyn, Caleb, Ezra, Bethany, Ellianna, Greysen, and Edward.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ezra Thomas and Ann Milda Belanger Redden.

Wayne was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. He was a founding member and first grand knight for St. Eloi's Knights of Columbus as well as a Fourth Degree Grand Knight of Holy Family Catholic Church. He was honored to proudly serve as an honor guard during Pope John Paul II's visit to New Orleans. He is a former Lion's Club member and once served as a member for the Dularge Volunteer Fire Department. Wayne was the owner of D&R Trawl Board Co, and D&R Net & Marine Supply in Dulac, as well as Mike's Seafood Inc. in Labadieville. After selling his businesses, he worked as a well-loved employee of Roustabouts, Inc. until his retirement in 2019.

He enjoyed wood carving, gardening, hunting, fishing, occasionally pulling floats on Mardi Gras Day and most of all spending time with his loving family and friends. He was a very active volunteer throughout the community. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was a man of few words who showed his character through his actions. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Thank you to Wayne's childhood friend and trusted physician Richard (Dickie) Haydel and the amazing team at Haydel Hospice and Haydel Home Health Care. Your support and guidance was much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wayne's name to St. Eloi or Pancan.org (Pancreatic Cancer Research).

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved