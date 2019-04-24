Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bate Rolf New Boston
502 S. McCoy
New Boston, TX 75570
903-628-2511
Resources
More Obituaries for Weber Griffin Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Weber John Griffin Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Weber John Griffin Jr. Obituary
Weber John Griffin Jr., age 64, of Hooks, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence. Born on Sept. 29, 1954, in Houma. He was a marine engineer with Ottocondy. He was preceded by his parents and three brothers.

Mr. Griffin Jr. is survived by his wife, Atonye Griffin of Hooks, Texas; two sons, Nicholas Griffin of New Boston, Texas; and Jesse Griffin; two daughters, Naomi Griffin and Nikita Griffin, both of Hooks, Texas; one brother, Kirk Griffin of Houma; and a numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Hooks, Texas.

Cremation is under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.