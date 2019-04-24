|
|
Weber John Griffin Jr., age 64, of Hooks, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence. Born on Sept. 29, 1954, in Houma. He was a marine engineer with Ottocondy. He was preceded by his parents and three brothers.
Mr. Griffin Jr. is survived by his wife, Atonye Griffin of Hooks, Texas; two sons, Nicholas Griffin of New Boston, Texas; and Jesse Griffin; two daughters, Naomi Griffin and Nikita Griffin, both of Hooks, Texas; one brother, Kirk Griffin of Houma; and a numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Hooks, Texas.
Cremation is under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019