Webster "Webb" Sevin Jr.

Montegut - Webster "Webb" Sevin Jr., 76, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on October 25, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 12:00 pm. The family will have a private inurnment at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Falgout Sevin; children, Christopher Sevin, Webster "Joey" Sevin, III and wife, Jennifer, and Erica Sevin Theriot, and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Chase, Christan, and Channing Sevin, Jace and Kaesyn Sanchez; siblings, June Sevin O' Dowd, Dwight Sevin and wife, Cheryl, and Rory Sevin and wife, Tanya; sister in law, Norma Sevin; special niece, Amanda Gilcrease and her daughter, Lilly Young; numerous nieces and nephews; special family friend, Louis "Lou" Sanchez Jr.; and his best pup, Daisy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Webster, Sr. and Lena Lajaunie Sevin; siblings, Errol Sevin and Brent Sevin.

He was most proud of his grandchildren as they meant everything to him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.



