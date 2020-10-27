1/1
Webster "Webb" Sevin Jr.
Montegut - Webster "Webb" Sevin Jr., 76, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on October 25, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 12:00 pm. The family will have a private inurnment at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Falgout Sevin; children, Christopher Sevin, Webster "Joey" Sevin, III and wife, Jennifer, and Erica Sevin Theriot, and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Chase, Christan, and Channing Sevin, Jace and Kaesyn Sanchez; siblings, June Sevin O' Dowd, Dwight Sevin and wife, Cheryl, and Rory Sevin and wife, Tanya; sister in law, Norma Sevin; special niece, Amanda Gilcrease and her daughter, Lilly Young; numerous nieces and nephews; special family friend, Louis "Lou" Sanchez Jr.; and his best pup, Daisy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Webster, Sr. and Lena Lajaunie Sevin; siblings, Errol Sevin and Brent Sevin.
He was most proud of his grandchildren as they meant everything to him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
OCT
31
Service
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
