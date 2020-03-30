|
Webster "Webster B." Smith, 74, native and resident of Houma, died March 27, 2020.
Services will be live streamed on his Facebook page on Thursday, April 2, at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Nina Ware Smith; son, Kenyatta Smith; daughters, Wanda Ruffin-Triggs (Larry), Davante "Breezy" Johnson, Tashanna Coleman, Mona Brown, Carla Bryant, Felita Dennis, and Barbara Masey; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Smith, Lionel Smith, Alexander Bass; uncle, Peter Labatt (Joyce); faithful companion, Rosco Smith; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews; and godchildren, Karen Smith, Ray Jackson, Jr., Jada Stewart Jackson, Devim Marie Nixon, Swann Coxen, Clifton Clay and P.J. Clay.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elisha Smith; mother, Rosemary Lirette; son, Bobby Clay; granddaughter, Kashanta Jones; aunt, Mamie Smith; brothers, Bernal E. Smith, Sr., Greg Perry; sisters-in-law, Emerle Cook Smith, Linda Perry, Kim Smith; and nephew, Bernal E. Smith Jr.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020