Wendell Eugene "Gene" Vastbinder, 83, a native of Bakersfield, California and resident of Houma, passed away March 29, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Djacyr Vastbinder; children, Cathy Vastbinder, Jim Vastbinder and wife, Samantha Vastbinder, and Don Johnson; grandchildren, Gloria Foret, Hunter Vastbinder, Calder Vastbinder, and Liliona Vastbinder; and brothers and sisters, Larry Vastbinder, Harold Vastbinder, and Betty Costello.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Vera Vastbinder; and brothers, Dale and Bill Vastbinder.
Gene loved life. He loved fishing, hunting, laughing, and gardening. A special thank you to the wonderful healthcare providers at the VA, Fresenius Medical Care, and Haydel Hospice.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019