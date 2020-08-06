Wesley Nixon Jr., 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at Eagle Wright Baptist Church 3590 Louisiana Highway 316 in Gray.



He is survived by his wife, Claudette Mart Nixon; daughters, Demetra N. Bruce (Johnny), Jomekia D. Nixon (Cindy Williams), and Georgianna N. Bradley; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother, Pearl Sadie Nixon; brother, Cristopher "Albert" Nixon; sisters, Joyce Ann Williams and Alice Nixon; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Nixon, V.; daughter, Cowanna Elise Nixon; great-grandson, Haydon Ray; father, Wesley Nixon Sr.; brother, Herman Carvin Nixon; sisters, Rosa Williams, Ellen Jones, Jerrylee Price and Deloris Holiday; maternal grandmother, Georgianna Stewart; and in-laws, Ernest and Helen Richard Mart.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



