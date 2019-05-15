|
Whitney J. Adams Jr., 85, a native of Larose and resident of Cut Off, passed away on May 13, 2019.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mr. Whitney is survived by his wife of 62 years, Reba D. Adams; children, Donna Danos (Wade), Holly Griffin (Dean) and D. Patrick (Kim); grandchildren, Barrett Danos, Danielle Poimbouef, Kendall and Aaron Griffin, and Alexander and Whitney Adams III; great-grandchildren, Trey Danos, Landon and Brody Poimbouef, Caroline, Jack, William, Ben, and Beckham Griffin; and sister; Betty A. Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney Adams Sr. and Armance R. Adams; and brother, E.J. Adams.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
