Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Whitney Adams Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Whitney J. Adams Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Whitney J. Adams Jr. Obituary
Whitney J. Adams Jr., 85, a native of Larose and resident of Cut Off, passed away on May 13, 2019.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Mr. Whitney is survived by his wife of 62 years, Reba D. Adams; children, Donna Danos (Wade), Holly Griffin (Dean) and D. Patrick (Kim); grandchildren, Barrett Danos, Danielle Poimbouef, Kendall and Aaron Griffin, and Alexander and Whitney Adams III; great-grandchildren, Trey Danos, Landon and Brody Poimbouef, Caroline, Jack, William, Ben, and Beckham Griffin; and sister; Betty A. Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney Adams Sr. and Armance R. Adams; and brother, E.J. Adams.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now