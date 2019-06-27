Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Wilbert Calloway Jr. Obituary
Wilbert "Cab" Calloway Jr., 83, a resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Religious service will take place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Morristown Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Wilbert Diggs, Martin (Sonya) Farlow, Keith (Bridgette) Roberson, Kevin and Arthur Roberson; daughters, Monica (Emile) Nelson, Jauanna (Geedie) and Polly Bergeron; brother, Louis Calloway; sisters, Gloria (John) Grant, Stella (Kimmy) Calloway and Doral (Kenneth) Jones; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Bergeron; parents, Mary Barrow and Wilbert Calloway Sr.; brothers, Robert, Maize, Percy, Earl and Freddie Calloway; sisters, Eloise Moutrie and Minerva Nixon.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
