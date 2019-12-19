|
|
Wilbert "Cookie Man" Cooks, Sr., 67, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux and will resume from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1117 President Street in Thibodaux, with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Wilbert is survived by his daughters, Latasha (Henry) Woods, Kristie (O'Kendrick) Reid and Khrishonda (Michael Keller) Cooks; son, Wilbert Cooks Jr.; his companion, Marlene Barrio; eight grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Cooks; parents, Ulis Meads and Elester Cooks; son, Robin Cooks; and brothers, Herman, William and Stanley Cooks.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019