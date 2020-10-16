1/1
Wilbert Folse
Wilbert Folse
Vacherie - Wilbert "Slim" Folse, 67, a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Services will be held privately.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Folse; two daughters, Brandy (Edwin) Morvant, Shona (Joseph) Smyer; sister, Zelda Folse; three brothers, Whitney Folse, Jeffery Folse, Todd Folse; three granddaughters, Caroline Smyer, Maegan Smyer, Adleigh Morvant; grandson, Aiden Morvant.
He was preceded in death by his father, Aureaus Folse and mother, Joyce Mae Nicholas.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
