Wilbert John "Blue Meat" Lewis Sr., age 91, a native and a residence of Plattenville, departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville. Burial in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachery.
He is survived by his daughters, Verdie Sue Lewis Williams (Lemon), Clarice Rickie Dunklin, Jean Lewis and Phelicia Lewis; sister, Hilda Worley; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eliska Lewis; parents, Francis and Everette Lewis; his son, Wilbert Lewis Jr.; and sisters, Thelma and Agnes Lewis.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020