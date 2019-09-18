|
|
Wilbert "Capt. Willie" Joseph Matherne, 86, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Military honors will be given at 9 a.m., with funeral mass at 10 a.m., with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mr. Wilbert is survived by his daughters, Jada M. Toups (Danny), and Willa M. Acosta (Clyde Jr.); grandchildren, Trey and Laney Acosta, and John and Melissa Toups; great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Presley, Emma and Charlie; brother, Harrison Matherne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Olympia Rivet Matherne; brothers, Edmond, Morrison, Norman, Tilman and Herman; and sisters, Madeline Falgout and Earline Matherne.
Capt. Willie was a retired tugboat captain, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of the Holy Name Society.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Mr. Wilbert's name to a veteran association of your choosing.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019