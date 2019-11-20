|
|
Wilbert "Bucket" Matthews, 71, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Visitation from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church, 615 La. 308 in Thibodaux. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Wilbert is survived by his daughters, Tammy M. Johnson (Rev. Robert), Pamela M. Young (Tyrone), Tashiba N. Harris (Elvis), LaToya Nelson, Avonti Joseph (Darnell), and Kiera Smith; sons, Terrell and Rendell Matthews, Lorenzo Nelson and OJ Richard; sisters, Edna Winslow, and Leila Southall; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; devoted companion, Ella Mae Price; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary Spot Matthews; son, Wilbert Matthews Jr.; eight brothers; three sisters; one great-granddaughter.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home inSt. Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019