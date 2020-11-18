Wilbert North, Sr.Belle Rose - Wilbert "Baby Chick" "Paw Paw" North, Sr. departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 82, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Religious services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, Donaldsonville, LA at 2:00pm. Burial in St. James UMC Cemetery. Survived by 1 son, Danny Jay North (Hattie); 1 daughter, Barbara Williams; 1 daughter- in- law, Emma Bell; 1 son- in- law, Eddie Williams; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Brown North; parents, Corrine and Clarence North, Sr.; 2 sons, Marlon "Tummy" North and Wilbert "Pooney" North, Jr.; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at