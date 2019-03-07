|
|
Wilbert R. Williams, 87, a native of Labadieville, departed this life Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at New Morning Star Baptist Church, 103 Lily St., Labadieville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Wilbert is survived by his wife, Dorothy Williams; sons, Ronald, Gilbert (Gwendolyn), Donald (Winnette), Roger (Lela) and Samuel (Yvonne) Williams; daughters, Janet Covington and Lilly Bailey (Leroy); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martory and Roger Williams Sr.; son, Junious Francis; daughters, Audrey Brown and Barbara McBride; and sister, Naomi Gentry.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019