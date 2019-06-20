Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Wilbert Sims Obituary
Wilbert Sims, 66, a Native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 22, 2019, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Halfway Cemetery, Gray, La.

He is survived by survived by three daughters, Eboni (Jonathan) Rose, Shantelle (Byron Hollinger Sr.) Townsend, and Mindy Gauno; son, Troy Brown; brother, Elgin Sims; sisters, Lorena (Curtis) Myles, and Iris Sims of Houma; nine grandchildren; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Terry J. Townsend; grandson, Christian Jamal Hollinger; parents, Clarence and Mary Francois Sims; brother, Clarence Sims Jr.; and sister, Norma Jean Sims.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019
