Wilbert "Cuthie" Sims, Jr., 84, a native of Belle Rose, departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence in New Orleans.
Visiting will held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose, conducted by Rev. Dr. Irving Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Wilbert is survived by his sisters, Willie Mae S. Arceneaux, Ethel Mae Sims, Althea Sims, Jomary S. Hayes (Steve), and Gail Marie Sims.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy McMillien Sims; parents, Neola and Wilbert Sims, Sr.; brothers, Benjamin, Joseph Sr., and Ferman and Ura Sims, Sr.; and sister, Audrey Mae Sims Reed.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
