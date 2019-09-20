|
|
Wilbur Joseph Morvant, 87, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his children, Kim Walker, Tim Morvant, Kendall Morvant, Troy Morvant and Wilbur J. Morvant II; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia L. Morvant; parents, Tanily and Gladys Morvant; and siblings, Thomas, Wilton, Sylivan, Stanley, Uslis, Dennis "Liless" Chiasson and Emalda Kraemer.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019