Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Wilda LeBoeuf
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda LeBoeuf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda Agnes "Teetsie" (Lyons) LeBoeuf


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilda Agnes "Teetsie" (Lyons) LeBoeuf Obituary
Wilda Agnes "Teetsie" Lyons LeBoeuf, 85, a native and resident of Chauvin, died peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 7:57 a.m.

A private service will be held for immediate family at Chauvin Funeral Home of Houma, with a private Christian burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Wilda is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Willis "Bay" LeBoeuf; her son, James LeBoeuf; and four daughters, Margaret LeBoeuf and companion, Edward Authement, Julie Andrews and husband, John Andrews, Faye LeBoeuf, and Maria Pitre and husband, John Pitre; her grandchildren, Scotty Foret, Brian Foret, Jr., Katrina Foret, Darron White, Jr. Becky White, James LeBoeuf, Jr., Angie Savoy, Jesse LeBoeuf, Kourtney Pitre and Logan Pitre; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren, whom she so dearly loved and cherished.

She is also survived by her siblings, Paul Lyons, Paola Lyons Jr., Julius Lyons, Berton Lyons, Vera Picou, Felicia Lirette and Malcolm Lyons.

Wilda was preceded in death by her loving parents, Paola Lyons Sr. and Ezilda Charpentier Lyons; her siblings whom she so dearly loved, Della Lapeyrouse, Richard Lyons, and Michael Lyons; and her precious baby grandson, Corey John White.

Wilda was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a Christian woman who always honored her faith and her family came above all. She did unto others as our Lord proclaim. She was an amazing and caring daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend to so many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now