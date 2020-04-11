|
Wilda Agnes "Teetsie" Lyons LeBoeuf, 85, a native and resident of Chauvin, died peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 7:57 a.m.
A private service will be held for immediate family at Chauvin Funeral Home of Houma, with a private Christian burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Wilda is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Willis "Bay" LeBoeuf; her son, James LeBoeuf; and four daughters, Margaret LeBoeuf and companion, Edward Authement, Julie Andrews and husband, John Andrews, Faye LeBoeuf, and Maria Pitre and husband, John Pitre; her grandchildren, Scotty Foret, Brian Foret, Jr., Katrina Foret, Darron White, Jr. Becky White, James LeBoeuf, Jr., Angie Savoy, Jesse LeBoeuf, Kourtney Pitre and Logan Pitre; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren, whom she so dearly loved and cherished.
She is also survived by her siblings, Paul Lyons, Paola Lyons Jr., Julius Lyons, Berton Lyons, Vera Picou, Felicia Lirette and Malcolm Lyons.
Wilda was preceded in death by her loving parents, Paola Lyons Sr. and Ezilda Charpentier Lyons; her siblings whom she so dearly loved, Della Lapeyrouse, Richard Lyons, and Michael Lyons; and her precious baby grandson, Corey John White.
Wilda was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a Christian woman who always honored her faith and her family came above all. She did unto others as our Lord proclaim. She was an amazing and caring daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend to so many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020