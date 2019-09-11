|
|
Wilda "Sue" Marie Chauvin passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, at the age of 94. She was born on Sept. 22, 1924, in Chauvin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Olga Sevin Chauvin; father, Charles B. Chauvin; and siblings, Claude Chauvin, Curman Chauvin, Ursula Chauvin, Charlie Chauvin, and Beryl Chauvin Gros.
Wilda is survived by her loving daughter, Ursula Portier Boudreaux (Lionel); her grandchildren, nnAmy Boudreaux Roth (Steven) and Brett Boudreaux (Kelly); and her great-grandchildren, Sarah Roth, Coraline Boudreaux and Jackson Boudreaux.
She is also survived by brother-in-law, Jerry Gros.
Sue spent most of her life in Chauvin, where she played the organ at St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 30 years. She retired as a bookkeeper from A. St. Martin after 36 years and moved to Metairie to be closer to her family. She was a devout Catholic who will be remembered for her kindness and concern for others.
Sue persevered through many struggles in her life but always remained humble. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her daughter, who treasured her very much, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the "apple of her eye."
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 108 Brule Road in Labadieville. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Philomena Cemetery.
Arrangements by Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019