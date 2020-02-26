Home

Wiley Joseph Pierce Obituary
Wiley "Balay" Joseph Pierce, 93, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

A visitation will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. until service time. Funeral mass will begin at noon, with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Mr. Wiley is survived by his two sons, Rodney Pierce and wife Sharon and David Pierce; daughter Janell P. Danos and husband Brian; grandchildren Rouddy, Jarrid, Charla, Talia, Mescina, Getty, Nicholas, Dustin, Jenni and Jessi; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Tilman Pierce; sisters Daisy Galjour and Lorena Griffin; and companion Mary Plaisance.

Mr. Pierce was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred G. Pierce; and parents Wallace and Emily Pierce.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
