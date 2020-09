Willa Blair

Larose - Willa Dene Cheramie Comeaux Blair, 86, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.

A private service will be held.

She is survived by her sons, Greg (Evelyn) Comeaux, Derek Comeaux, Farrel (Rhonda) Comeaux, Neal (Stacy) Comeaux and Chuck (Elizabeth) Comeaux; step-daughters, Rachelle Smith, Tammy Brady, Jean Savoye and Lisa Deadeaux; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was precded in death by her husband, Dewight Blair; parents, Vhores and Lucretica Cheramie; daughter, Misty Comeaux; brother, Lynwood Cheramie; sister, Pearl Orgeron.

Smart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store