Willa Blair
Larose - Willa Dene Cheramie Comeaux Blair, 86, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.
A private service will be held.
She is survived by her sons, Greg (Evelyn) Comeaux, Derek Comeaux, Farrel (Rhonda) Comeaux, Neal (Stacy) Comeaux and Chuck (Elizabeth) Comeaux; step-daughters, Rachelle Smith, Tammy Brady, Jean Savoye and Lisa Deadeaux; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was precded in death by her husband, Dewight Blair; parents, Vhores and Lucretica Cheramie; daughter, Misty Comeaux; brother, Lynwood Cheramie; sister, Pearl Orgeron.
Smart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today on Sep. 17, 2020.