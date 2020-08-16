Willa Mae Dickerson departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was 75 and a native of Thibodaux.



Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux. A private celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church 815 Barbier Ave. in Thibodaux.

Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery.



She is survived by her children, Donell T. Brown and Mary Carby (David); granddaughter, Faith Carby; sisters, Laura Harris, Mary Bolin, Faye Fullwood, and Roxanne Robin (Scotty); brothers, Oliver Dickerson (Betty), Deacon Martin Dickerson (Rossetta), and Raymond Dickerson; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, La.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store