Willard "Rabbit" Ratcliff Jr.
Willard "Rabbit" Ratcliff, Jr.
Napoleonville - Willard "Rabbit" Ratcliff, Jr., 69, a native of Assumption Parish and a resident of Napoleonville, LA, passed away peacefully at 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Visitation will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church, 3659 LA Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Bernard Williams; daughters, Shawn and Erica Williams; five grandchildren; brothers, Daryl (Brenda), Gregory and Ronald Ratcliff (Regina); sisters, Tracey, Cheryl and Linda Ratcliff, Rose Henderson (Ricky) and Ethel Willoughby (Herbert).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard, Sr. and Clara Bias Ratcliff; brother, Alvin Ratcliff; sisters, Mable Johnson and Doretha Ratcliff.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
OCT
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
