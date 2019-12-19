Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Resources
More Obituaries for Willhette Mosely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willhette Mosely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willhette Mosely Obituary
Willhette Mosely, 61, a native of Bogalusa and a resident of Slidell, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband, Joe Davis; sons, Toby (Felicia), Nelson (Rene), Anthony (Dacia), Demetrice (Tori) McCoy and Sterling Shephard; daughters, Stephanie and Laquitha Davis; brothers, Gregory (Ann), Ken (Rhonda), Wendell (Vanessa) Keller, Ernest Johnson (Carol) and Clark Channey (Linda); sisters, Catherine Harrison and Virgie Mae Jackson (Jerome); 23 grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Thompson Dee, Charlie Dee and Devon and Lessie Keller; brothers, Bruce, Danny and David Thompson; and sisters, Ethel and Sharon Thompson, Kimberly Falls and Angel Keller.

Burial is private.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willhette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -