|
|
Willhette Mosely, 61, a native of Bogalusa and a resident of Slidell, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband, Joe Davis; sons, Toby (Felicia), Nelson (Rene), Anthony (Dacia), Demetrice (Tori) McCoy and Sterling Shephard; daughters, Stephanie and Laquitha Davis; brothers, Gregory (Ann), Ken (Rhonda), Wendell (Vanessa) Keller, Ernest Johnson (Carol) and Clark Channey (Linda); sisters, Catherine Harrison and Virgie Mae Jackson (Jerome); 23 grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Thompson Dee, Charlie Dee and Devon and Lessie Keller; brothers, Bruce, Danny and David Thompson; and sisters, Ethel and Sharon Thompson, Kimberly Falls and Angel Keller.
Burial is private.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019