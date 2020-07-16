William "Bill" Austin Wolf Jr., 71, passed away at 4:07 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020. William was a native of Gladewater, Texas, and resident of Bourg.



Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Chauvin Funeral Home and Saturday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Veteran services will be held at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, La. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery.



William is survived by his mother, Millie Gregory Wolf; sons, Willie (Courtney), Greg (Susan), and Matt Wolf; grandchildren, Logan, Landon, and Jaxson; and siblings, Judy Groves, Pamelia Keller (Robert), and Bruce Wolf (Joyce).



He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurelle Grace LeBoeuf Wolf; father, William Austin Wolf Sr.; and brother-in-law, Gerald Groves.



William was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a proud member of the United Veteran's League. Bill was a member of the Civitans and also volunteered at the Regional Military Museum. He retired from Chevron and then taught at L.A. Fletcher College.



William loved his family and his many friends.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



