William Austin "Bill" Wolf Jr.
1948 - 2020
William "Bill" Austin Wolf Jr., 71, passed away at 4:07 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020. William was a native of Gladewater, Texas, and resident of Bourg.

Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Chauvin Funeral Home and Saturday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Veteran services will be held at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, La. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery.

William is survived by his mother, Millie Gregory Wolf; sons, Willie (Courtney), Greg (Susan), and Matt Wolf; grandchildren, Logan, Landon, and Jaxson; and siblings, Judy Groves, Pamelia Keller (Robert), and Bruce Wolf (Joyce).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurelle Grace LeBoeuf Wolf; father, William Austin Wolf Sr.; and brother-in-law, Gerald Groves.

William was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a proud member of the United Veteran's League. Bill was a member of the Civitans and also volunteered at the Regional Military Museum. He retired from Chevron and then taught at L.A. Fletcher College.

William loved his family and his many friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
July 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of Bills passing. We were friends at Terrebonne High and Nicholls. I enjoyed many duck hunts with him back in the 60s. His dedication to his Country, his service to his fellow man and his friendship will be cherished and missed. May he Rest In Peace.
Gary T. Guidry
Gary Guidry
Friend
July 15, 2020
So sorry to lose such a good friend .Bill and I met up on facebook a few years ago and spent time getting to know each other again. I missed many wasted years not talking together. My deepest condolence. JF and Carolyn Rest in the Lord
J.F. Chandler
Family
