William Charles Poindexter
William Charles Poindexter, age 58, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, died on Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. at Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home Chapel in Houma, with burial in Southdown Cemetery.

Due to CDC regulations, only a limited number of relatives and friends are invited to attend service.

William is survived by his mother, Mary Lee Poindexter; three brothers, Anthony, Kevin, and Eric Poindexter ; and four sisters, Ann, Cassandra, and Shantel Poindexter, and Bradilyn and husband, Michel Haynes; two children, Latasha and Jason Lewis; and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Junius Joseph Poindexter; and his sister Lorie Ann Poindexter; and grandparents Nathaniel and Amy Harris Jackson and Dolly Singleton.

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
