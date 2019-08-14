|
William "Bill" Copeland, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at The Oaks Nursing Home. He was a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and a resident of Houma.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Nancy Carlos, Kathryn Copeland and Sally Porche and husband, Wilbert; grandchildren, Brett Carlos, Annette Scott Trahan, Andy Carlos, Jay Carlos, Brady Porche and Doni Henry; and numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Rhodes Copeland; parents, A.J. Copeland and Nannie Carter Copeland; sister, Martha Lotz; and son-in-law, Donald Carlos.
Bill was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family and leaves a legacy behind. He was an electrician with Texaco until his retirement after 35 years of service.
He was truly a jack of all trades. He carved decoys, enjoyed fishing, hunting and baseball. He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He is now reunited with his wife Helen and will spend eternity together with their Lord and Savior.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019