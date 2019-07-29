|
Dan Minter, 70, passed away at 7:44 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was a native of Odessa, Texas and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home and continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, August 1 at the funeral home. Ministry services will begin at 11 a.m. following visitation. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
William Dan Minter is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Melissa Louviere Minter; children, William Danny Minter Jr. (Amanda), Wesley Minter (Angela), Amanda Minter (Angele), and Ashleigh Chaisson (Jeremy); sisters, Sandy Minter (Jenny), and Debra Minter; brothers, Leslie Minter, and Jon Minter; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Minter and Kathryn Beard Minter; brother, Rick Minter; and infant brother, David Lee Minter.
Dan enjoyed traveling the world with Carnival Cruise Line. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Military and a founding member of Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter No. 630.
He was a lifetime member of the Selucrey Sophistocats.
The family would like to extend their thanks to his employer, Fitzgerald Inspection Inc., the Staff at TGMC, CCU, fourth floor staff and Mary Bird Perkins for their love and care given to Dan and family in their time of need.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 29 to July 30, 2019