|
|
A gathering celebrating the life of William "Bill" Falgout will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at The Venue Suite H, 13475 LA HWY 431 in St Amant.
Bill was born in Raceland, on Nov. 3, 1954, and passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at The Carpenter House of St Joseph Hospice Baton Rouge at the age of 65 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wollen J. and Wanda Nell Leslie Falgout.
Survivors include his son, Luke Falgout (Samantha); stepdaughter, Jessica and Family; also survived by five sisters; one brother; and numerous other beloved family and friends.
Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020