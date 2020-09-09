William Fitzgerald

William "Mike" Fitzgerald, 83, a native of Chicago, Ill., and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
William is survived by his wife of 40 years, Audrey M. Fitzgerald; step-children, Lisa St. Germain (Lloyd), Theresa Rollins (Richard), Yvette Warren, Paul Lirette (Rhonda), Tony Lirette (Jewel), Laura Warren, Melaina Warren (Mark), and Jackie Warren Jr.; sisters, Carolyn Fitzgerald and Mary; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dolly Fitzgerald; step-sons, Randy Warren and Jerry Curole Jr.; and brother, Jerry Fitzgerald.
William retired from the U.S. Armed Forces after serving 8 years in the Marine Corps and 12 in the Army. He received the Purple Heart twice for his service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.