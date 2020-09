William Fitzgerald

William "Mike" Fitzgerald, 83, a native of Chicago, Ill., and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.William is survived by his wife of 40 years, Audrey M. Fitzgerald; step-children, Lisa St. Germain (Lloyd), Theresa Rollins (Richard), Yvette Warren, Paul Lirette (Rhonda), Tony Lirette (Jewel), Laura Warren, Melaina Warren (Mark), and Jackie Warren Jr.; sisters, Carolyn Fitzgerald and Mary; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dolly Fitzgerald; step-sons, Randy Warren and Jerry Curole Jr.; and brother, Jerry Fitzgerald.William retired from the U.S. Armed Forces after serving 8 years in the Marine Corps and 12 in the Army. He received the Purple Heart twice for his service.In lieu of flowers, donations to www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.