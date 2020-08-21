William Guidry

William "Ray" Guidry, 78, a native of Freeport, Texas, and resident of Thibodaux, La., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Bergeron Guidry; daughter, Ashley G. Geissler (Wallace); grandchildren, Jacob Geissler, Owen Geissler, and Ainsley Geissler; brother, Luke Guidry (Myrna); sister, Edna Patterson (Kenny); half-sisters, Betty Cleveland (George) and Barbara Lyle; sister-in-law, Pat Guidry; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke Guidry and Anabel Dunn Guidry; half-brother, Jackie Guidry; half-sister, Joyce Picard (Jake); and brother-in-law, Don Lyle.



Ray was a proud Army veteran having served three years in Berlin, Germany. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5097 in Thibodaux.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



