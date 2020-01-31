Home

William H. Adams Obituary
William H. Adams, 53, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Monday, Feb. 3 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Windy Arabie Adams; daughters, Jennifer, Whitney and Anita Adams; sons, Hayden, Spencer, Landon and Cameron Adams; mother, Jenny Rodrigue; stepfather, LeRoy Rodrigue; and brother, Sterling Adams Jr. and wife Brenda.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sterling Adams Sr.; grandparents, William H. Bergeron Sr. and Virgie LeBlanc; grandparents, Freddie and Lucille Naquin Adams; father-in-law, Douglas Arabie; sister-in-law, Anita Arabie; and brother-in-law, Neil Arabie.

William was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, driving his big truck and family vacations to Disney World. He loved his children, they were his entire world. William loved helping people. He was a very kind man and will be greatly missed.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
