William Joseph "Butch" Billiot

Houma - William Joseph "Butch" Billiot, 56, a Houma native, died Wednesday, Sept 30, peacefully in his home. A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 8, from 6PM to 8PM at the Falgout Funeral Home in Houma.

He is survived by one sister Anna Billiot (Marty Dufrene), and a loving companion, Lynn Verrett . He is preceded in death by his parents; Marie Rosalie and Willis Joseph Billiot, and grandparents, Willie and Anna Mae Sanders and Louis Billiot and Marie Rosella "Susie" Billiot.

He was a member of United Houma Nation and loved by many.



