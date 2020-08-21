William Kampen

William C. Kampen, 62 a native of Texas and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020.



A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Cemetery at a later date.



William is survived by his wife; Cheryl E. Kampen; daughters, Danielle (Charles) Williams, Heather (Andrew) Bowen and Kaylin (Ryan) Guidry; grandchildren, Thomas Williams and Olivia Bowen; sister, Susan K. Juneau.



William was preceded in death by his parents; Adam and Norma Burtchaell Kampen and sister, Judith "Judy" K. Meschter.



William loved fishing. William retired from Avondale Shipyard (Huntington Ingalls Industries).



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store