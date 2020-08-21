1/1
William Kampen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Kampen, 62 a native of Texas and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020.

A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

William is survived by his wife; Cheryl E. Kampen; daughters, Danielle (Charles) Williams, Heather (Andrew) Bowen and Kaylin (Ryan) Guidry; grandchildren, Thomas Williams and Olivia Bowen; sister, Susan K. Juneau.

William was preceded in death by his parents; Adam and Norma Burtchaell Kampen and sister, Judith "Judy" K. Meschter.

William loved fishing. William retired from Avondale Shipyard (Huntington Ingalls Industries).

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-7226
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved