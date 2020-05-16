|
|
William Muster passed away peacefully on Thursday May 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a long-time resident of Marietta, Ga., and spent his retirement years in Houma.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation for William Muster at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, beginning from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
William is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claire Savoie Muster; daughter, Teresa McCrave and husband Jack; son, Timothy Muster; grandchildren, Miranda Guarnier, Michael Ray Muster-Voulopos, Amber Marie Muster, Hannah Claire McCrave, and Amanda Leanne McCrave; great-grandchild, Jacob; brother, James Emmitt Muster and wife Jean; and sister, Betty Marie Muster-Huoni.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Eveyln Phelps Muster; sons, Samuel Anthony Muster and Michael Clarence Muster; and brothers, Henry Muster and Walter Muster.
William was a simple man who loved hunting and fishing. He was in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had a passion for flying and enjoyed his personal plane. He was the proud owner of Marietta Tool Rental for 33 years and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.
The family would like to thank St. Catherine Hospice for compassionate care for William.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020