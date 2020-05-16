Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
William Muster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Muster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Muster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Muster Obituary
William Muster passed away peacefully on Thursday May 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a long-time resident of Marietta, Ga., and spent his retirement years in Houma.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation for William Muster at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, beginning from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

William is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claire Savoie Muster; daughter, Teresa McCrave and husband Jack; son, Timothy Muster; grandchildren, Miranda Guarnier, Michael Ray Muster-Voulopos, Amber Marie Muster, Hannah Claire McCrave, and Amanda Leanne McCrave; great-grandchild, Jacob; brother, James Emmitt Muster and wife Jean; and sister, Betty Marie Muster-Huoni.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Eveyln Phelps Muster; sons, Samuel Anthony Muster and Michael Clarence Muster; and brothers, Henry Muster and Walter Muster.

William was a simple man who loved hunting and fishing. He was in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had a passion for flying and enjoyed his personal plane. He was the proud owner of Marietta Tool Rental for 33 years and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.

The family would like to thank St. Catherine Hospice for compassionate care for William.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now