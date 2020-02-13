|
William "Bill" P. Rigsby passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Morgan City.
Bill was born in Atlanta on Jan. 29, 1940, and was reared in Atlanta until 1950, when the family moved to Houma. He lived the remainder of his life in Houma except for several school years in Eunice at Acadia Baptist Academy and Louisiana College in Pineville, and time serving in the United States Air Force.
Upon returning from Air Force service, he worked in the oilfield service and supply industry all his remaining life. He was an avid golfer with a very good game, once scoring 63 on 18 holes.
Bill is survived by his long-time companion, Joan Ledet; one son, Ben Rigsby of Houston; one granddaughter, Daja Rigsby of Houston; and one brother, Mike Rigsby and wife Carolyn of Houston.
His two fine cats, Molly and Katy, will also miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard H. Rigsby and Alice P. Rigsby; and an infant son.
The family would like to thank the staff of several local medical facilities for their excellent service and care.
If desired, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Mulberry Baptist Church in Houma or to the .
Memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020