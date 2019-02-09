Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
William Fanguy
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
William Fanguy
William Paul Fanguy


William Paul Fanguy Obituary
William "Billy" Paul Fanguy, 68, peacefully passed away at 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, friends and the sweet sounds of Norah Jones. He was a native and resident of Houma. He was a 1968 graduate of Terrebonne High School.

A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, in the Chapel Magnolia at Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311 in Houma, with interment in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, and from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday, Feb. 11.

Mr. Billy is survived by his loving daughters, Lea Fanguy Griffin and husband, Brian and their children, Clark and Abram; and Amanda Fanguy Engelhardt and husband, Dale and their children, Kai, Eden, Rain, Xiola, and Selah; brothers, Ernest Fanguy Jr. and wife, Victoria, James Fanguy, and Gary Fanguy and wife, Lisa; and sister-in-law, Gerry Fanguy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Fanguy, Sr. and Myrtle Derouche Fanguy; and brother, Charles Fanguy.

Mr. Billy served as a Sgt. In the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran earning many commendations including two Bronze Stars for heroism in ground combat and a Purple Heart.

After retiring from the oilfield, he spent his time fishing, listening to music and watching football, always cheering for his Saints.

He was a loving Father and wonderful Grandfather. He was generous, kind, fun and charming and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
