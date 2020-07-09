William Sumrall

William "Ralph" Sumrall, 81, a native of Jackson, Miss., and resident of Carencro, passed away on July 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, with service to begin at 2 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Robin Sumrall and Rodney Sumrall (Tammy Sumrall); daughter, Michelle "Bambi" Woodall; sister, Charlene Biddy; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Emma Sumrall; brother, Leroy Sumrall; and sisters, Gwendolyn Faye Sumrall and Audrey Beavers.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.