William Sumrall

William "Ralph" Sumrall, 81, a native of Jackson, Miss., and resident of Carencro, passed away on July 5, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, with service to begin at 2 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.



He is survived by his sons, Robin Sumrall and Rodney Sumrall (Tammy Sumrall); daughter, Michelle "Bambi" Woodall; sister, Charlene Biddy; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Emma Sumrall; brother, Leroy Sumrall; and sisters, Gwendolyn Faye Sumrall and Audrey Beavers.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store