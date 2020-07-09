1/1
William Sumrall
William "Ralph" Sumrall, 81, a native of Jackson, Miss., and resident of Carencro, passed away on July 5, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, with service to begin at 2 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Robin Sumrall and Rodney Sumrall (Tammy Sumrall); daughter, Michelle "Bambi" Woodall; sister, Charlene Biddy; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Emma Sumrall; brother, Leroy Sumrall; and sisters, Gwendolyn Faye Sumrall and Audrey Beavers.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
JUL
10
Service
02:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
