William "Billy" Tillery, 88, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, April 25, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Threase Tillery; daughters, Sandra Hubbell (Michael), Suzanne LeBlanc (Jules) and Sally Morales (Layne); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Tillery and Velma Tillery Hurst; and siblings, B.E. "Bo" Tillery Jr., Harold Tillery, Ruby Nanette Boatner, Annie Estelle Roache, Mildred "Mickey" Greene and Marie Wyatt.
He was a Navy veteran and was a retired employee of Texaco, Inc. as safety supervisor. After retirement he opened an accounting service Tillery Enterprise, Inc. where he enjoyed visiting with family, old and new friends and old Texaco work buddies. He told many stories of his childhood, his time with Texaco, Inc. working on the lakes, and his children and grandchildren. He served as a member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Houma for many years.
