Willie Collins Jr., 63, a native and a resident of Houma, passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mona Collins; sons, Willie (Estrallo) Carlos, Earl Carlos and Troy Carlos; daughters, Denise Carlos, Jennifer (Ferdinand) Mathieu and Katie Stegall; brothers, Ernest (Elda) Collins and Lawrence (Barbara) Collins; sisters, Clementine (Don) Stadium and Louise (Bobby) Stewart; and sister-in-law; Juanita Lagarde Collins; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clementine and Willie Collins Sr.; daughter, Wendy Carlos; brother, James Collins; and sister, Linda Parker.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019