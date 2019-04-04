Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Collins Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Collins Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Collins Jr. Obituary
Willie Collins Jr., 63, a native and a resident of Houma, passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Collins; sons, Willie (Estrallo) Carlos, Earl Carlos and Troy Carlos; daughters, Denise Carlos, Jennifer (Ferdinand) Mathieu and Katie Stegall; brothers, Ernest (Elda) Collins and Lawrence (Barbara) Collins; sisters, Clementine (Don) Stadium and Louise (Bobby) Stewart; and sister-in-law; Juanita Lagarde Collins; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clementine and Willie Collins Sr.; daughter, Wendy Carlos; brother, James Collins; and sister, Linda Parker.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now