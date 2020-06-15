Willie Dorsey III
Willie Dorsey, III, 80, a native and resident of Napoleonville, transitioned from this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Ochsner Hospital in Kenner, LA.

Ceremonial Christian Burial will be held in his honor at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church in Napoleonville. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Dorsey, Jr. and Evelyn Carter Dorsey; loving wife, Velma Rogers Dorsey; brother, Ed Murphy Dorsey; sister, Virginia D. Williams; brother, Felton Dorsey; brother, Shedrick Dorsey; and mother-in-law, Hazel Preston Rogers; and brothers-in-law, Washington Williams and Robert Jones.

He is survived by his children: daughter, Debbie D. Johnson and husband, A.D. Johnson of San Diego, CA; son, Willie Wayne Dorsey of Napoleonville; daughter, Loretha D. Heims and husband, William Heims of Thibodaux; daughter, Evelyn Dorsey of Napoleonville; son, Kentrell Dorsey and wife Betty of Chicago, IL; son, Samuel Dorsey and wife Linda of Raceland; daughter, Shannon Dorsey-Morland and husband, Michael Morland of Napoleonville; brother, Charles Dorsey, Sr. of Napoleonville; sister, Nora D. Jones of New Orleans; brother, Rev. Ronald Dorsey Sr. and wife, Connie of Napoleonville; sister, Melvina D. Brinkley and husband Clinton Brinkley of New Orleans; sister-in-law, Judy Dorsey of Napoleonville; best friend of more than 50 years, Walter Kitchen and wife Mary Reed Kitchen of Thibodaux; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home
315 Franklin St
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-6535
